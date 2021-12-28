Royal rule: George, Charlotte & Louis get to open their gifts on Christmas Eve

The British royal family celebrate Christmas as per the traditions in line with their German heritage.

One of their family traditions involves opening their presents on Christmas Eve, while many wait until Christmas Day to open their gifts.

The Cambridges, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and three-year-old Prince Louis, are also given the royal privilege to open their Christmas presents a day before their cousins.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady said, “The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations.”

“After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition,” he revealed.

However, William and Kate do hold some gifts back to extend the excitement to the big day.

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the Christmas Day at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

They also attended a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Her Majesty’s Sandringham estate, where they were joined by other members of the Middleton family as well.

Meanwhile, the Queen spent the holiday at Windsor Castle after their traditional festive get-together at Sandringham was cancelled due to rise in Omicron cases in U.K.

The British monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales, Charles and duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, as well as Prince Edward, Sophie and their two children.