U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka match called off after two COVID-19 cases

The skippers of Bangladesh and Sri Lankan team before the toss.

DUBAI: The final Group B match of the Under 19 Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been cancelled after two officials tested COVID-19 positive, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said Tuesday.



The match was stopped during the 33rd over when news about the COVID-19 cases surfaced . Sri Lanka had decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

“Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," the ACC said in a statement.

"It is confirmed that two officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned," said the statement.



"More information will be made available, specific to the semi-finals, in due course," it added.

