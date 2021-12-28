Queen's assassination: UK predicted to tighten crossbow ownership laws

UK could be in the works of tightening its laws on weapon ownership following a masked man move to "assassinate the Queen" with a crossbow.
According to the Telegraph, anyone over the age of 18 can buy a "lethal" crossbow without any license or proper documentation.
However, that could change after an individual was seen inside Windsor Castle with a crossbow looking to assassinate the Queen, who was preparing to spend Christmas with her family.
A Government source said: "A review of crossbow ownership and regulation is underway and ministers will be presented with options in the new year.
"It was instituted by the Home Secretary earlier this year and will incorporate any lessons to be learned from the latest incident."
