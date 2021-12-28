Has Sourav Ganguly contracted Omicron variant?

Sourav Ganguly. Photo: BCCI/ file

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, it emerged Tuesday.

Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata with mild symptoms Monday night, according to a report published in India Today.

His blood samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if he has contracted the Omicron variant or not.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source was quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI) as saying.

This is the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ganguly’s brother, Snehasish Ganguly, had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this year.