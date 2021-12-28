 
Affidavit case: IHC to indict ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim, others on Jan 7

Justice Athar Minallah says that Rana Shamim’s affidavit has made this court dubious

By Web Desk
December 28, 2021
Islamabad High Court. Photo: file
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set January 7 as a date to indict former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in a case pertaining to the publication of an affidavit which alleged that the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar manipulated cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim, The News’ reporter Ansar Abbasi and others appeared before the IHC in the case today.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that Rana Shamim’s affidavit has made this court dubious and asked that why the court should not decide to indict him in the contempt case.


More  to follow.... 