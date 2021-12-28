Royals concerned ‘security shake-up’ may make trusted police guards move on

The Firm is reportedly concerned about the possibility of trusted officers moving on following the ‘security shake-up’ in Windsor Castle.



This claim has been made by a source close to The Mirror where they were quoted saying, "Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family].”

"They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust.”

"Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own It’s simply because of this desire to shake things up a bit, sometimes for the sake of it, it seems.”

"Everyone is unhappy about it, not least some of the principals [royals]. There been a lot of changes in personnel, they have lost people they liked and valued. Some have made clear that they are really quite upset about it."