Monday December 27, 2021
Royals concerned ‘security shake-up’ may make trusted police guards move on

Royals worried about having trusted officers leaving the household

By Web Desk
December 28, 2021

The Firm is reportedly concerned about the possibility of trusted officers moving on following the ‘security shake-up’ in Windsor Castle.

This claim has been made by a source close to The Mirror where they were quoted saying, "Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family].”

"They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust.”

"Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own It’s simply because of this desire to shake things up a bit, sometimes for the sake of it, it seems.”

"Everyone is unhappy about it, not least some of the principals [royals]. There been a lot of changes in personnel, they have lost people they liked and valued. Some have made clear that they are really quite upset about it."