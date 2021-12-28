David Beckham and Victoria's children win hearts with their Christmas dance

Victoria and David Beckham's children Brooklyn and Harper entertained loved ones with their dance at a lavish party on the Christmas day.

The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Monday to share the adorable dance video of her eldest son Brooklyn, 22, and daughter Harper, 10.

The 47-year-old fashion designer doted on the former photographer and his sister as they busted their best moves at a Christmas party with disco lights and a live band.

Brooklyn lent a hand to the Italia Conti student as she beamed from ear-to-ear, before sharing a warm embrace and sweetly kissing her forehead.

The Beckhem's son looked dapper in a navy suit while their daughter smashed in a blue dress featuring a stylish pink rose accessory which she layered beneath a chic white cardigan.

The fashionista wrote in her caption: 'Someone loves dancing with their big brother [heart emoji] love you.'

The latest video comes after Victoria's hubby David left fans amused as they spotted him standing on his tiptoes in a Christmas Day family snap.