Prince Harry’s memoir release to cause a ‘huge amount of hurt’ with the Royal Family

The release of Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly stands to cause the Royal Family the possibility of a “huge amount of hurt.”
This news has been brought to light by royal correspondent Peter Hunt during his interview with LBC.
There he was quoted saying, “I think there is no way it will because he promised for it [his memoir] to be a truthful account.”
"He clearly has a huge amount of hurt around how his exit from the Royal Family was handled and I think he will detail the breakdown of his relationship with his father.”
"Remember in the Oprah interview, he talked about his father not returning his calls, the breakdown of his relationship with his brother William, and various other details about it."
Before concluding he also claimed, "I think at some point, the institution may reflect on how it could have handled it differently.”
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens box office with $1 Billion in the covid-19 era
Kylie Jenner surprises fans by debuting the first photograph of her newly invited family member
Dwayne Johnson leaves mom surprised by gifting her a brand new car for Christmas
Alia and Ranbir sent rumours flying about possibly teaming up for another project
Meghan Markle took Mail on Sunday to court after it published a private letter which she wrote to her father
Saba Faisal and Ushna Shah are teaming up with ace Indian director Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project