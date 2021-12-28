Armed Windsor intruder gave friends ‘chilling video’ before arrest

The Windsor intruder accused of entering Castle grounds reportedly sent his friends a chilling video beforehand, depicting his intentions for assassinating the Queen.

This news comes shortly after the 19-year-old was nabbed on the weekend.

According to findings by The Sun, the suspect, Jaswant Singh Chail, was also reported to have sent a Snapchat video, which was around 24 minutes long shortly after he started making his way to the grounds of Windsor Castle with the recorded intent to assassinate.

In the video, he could be heard saying, "I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family."

"This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race."

In the video, he also explained, “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

Before concluding he added, "I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested."