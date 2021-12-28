Father of Queen's suspected assassin says 'something went horribly wrong'

The father of the suspected teen intruded Windsor Castle with a crossbow wanting to assassinate the said that "something's gone horribly wrong" with his son.
In the video, obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked figure in a dark hoodie, named Jaswant Singh Chail, holding a crossbow claims he will "attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family".
The video was shared on the social media platform Snapchat, around 24 minutes before a suspect was detained early on Christmas Day by armed police within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.
His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline: "Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.
"We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.
"From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy."
Alia and Ranbir sent rumours flying about possibly teaming up for another project
Meghan Markle took Mail on Sunday to court after it published a private letter which she wrote to her father
Saba Faisal and Ushna Shah are teaming up with ace Indian director Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their public relationship to the bare minimum
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton joined Tom Walker for 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas'
BTS’ agency Big Hit Music addressed rumours of Jungkook dating actor Lee Yu Bi