Kanye West picks $4.5m house from the market to ‘stay closer’ to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly picked up a house worth $4.5 million in his attempts to win back Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills.
This news has been brought to light by an insider close to the Daily Mail.
According to their findings, Kanye is reported to have paid $421,000 over the listing price.
This claim has been brought to light shortly after Kim issued a statement to the courts citing a request to be legally declared single.
The document read, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."
"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."
" [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."
