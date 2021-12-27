Kylie Jenner shows off brand new family member on Christmas Day

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently surprised fans by showing off the first-ever photograph of her newly invited family kitten.
The little family member was shown off in an Instagram Story that also captured the family of three on Christmas Day.
The tiny orange-and-white cat was seen sitting on Jenner’s baby bump that was decorated with colourful gnomes.
The second picture featuring the kitty had her strutting around the home, with a few squeaks every now and then.
For those unversed, Jenner chose to keep her holiday festivities relatively quiet for this Christmas season given Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy.
