Salman Khan announces title of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ on his birthday  

Salman Khan is gearing up to return with his mega-hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as he just announced the title of the sequel.
The Dabangg actor ringed into his 56th birthday in full style as he held a huge bash at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.
During his chat with the media outside the venue, the Kick actor opened up about his upcoming projects.
He turned down the news of him collaborating with filmmaker S S Rajamouli for part 2 of his much-loved movie.
The Tiger 3 actor said that he is working with Rajamouli’s father K V Vijayendra Prasad who has titled the project ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.’
Not only this, Khan treated fans as he also confirmed the sequel of his 2005 film No Entry.
On the work front, he was last seen winning over hearts with his stunning performance in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma.
