Inside Salman Khan's gorgeous celebrations for 56th birthday

Salman Khan held a gorgeous bash on his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor held blew candles on his birthday cake in a get-to-gather where only his close friends and family members were spotted.

The Tiger 3 actor cut the cake with his niece Ayat, with whom Khan shares his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, film writer Mushtaq Sheikh shared a glimpse of the unicorn-themed decorations.



Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also graced the bash as they took a quick little quiz on about Khan’s first movie on IG Story.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier in the day that the Kick actor was shifted to hospital after getting bitten by non-poisonous reptile.

He was admitted for six hours before getting discharged.