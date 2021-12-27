Kylie Jenner gets a new kitten ahead of her second baby's birth

Kylie Jenner left fans swooning over her newest pet on December 25 with adorable videos.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a sneak peek into her holidays bliss.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded two videos on IG Story to introduce her new kitten.

There are already five dogs Norman, Rosy, Bambi, Kevin and Harley at Jenner’s residence.

The beauty mogul is expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott with whom she has a daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old socialite is ‘enjoying her time with family’ amidst pregnancy.

US Weekly reported earlier this month, “Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.”

“Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family,” the outlet quoted its source.