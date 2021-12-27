Queen gave a lesson to Meghan, Harry and Andrew by ignoring them in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day speech has a message for the some senior members of the royal family who failed to prove their loyalty and steadfastness to the Firm.

The longest-reigning monarch's latest speech has proved that she would never compromise on her rules as she shunned Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew in her emotional Christmas broadcast.

The royal family has been in news for last couple of years due to the reported rift between the senior members, and other scandals.

During her broadcast to the nation, the 95-year-old did not share even a single word about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York, while praising Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly lost all their reputation after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family last year and their tell-all Oprah interview added fuel to the flames.

The Queen also shunned Prince Andrew in her address as he is currently battling a civil lawsuit filed in the US which alleges that Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Roberts was forced to have sex with the senior royal on three occasions in 2001.

The Queen showered praise on the Prince of Wales, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their climate activism, while not making even a tactic mention of her middle son or the Sussexes.

The Queen said: "I am proud beyond words that his (Philip’s) pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow."

Queen Elizabeth II has consistently been the most popular royal in Britain and beyond, and is seen as the symbol of the country post-war as well as the last living link to its imperial past. Royal fans believe that she can single-handedly cope with all the crises.