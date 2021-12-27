Windsor crossbow intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

The Windsor crossbow intruder has been charged under the Mental Health Act.
News regarding this arrest has been brought to light by the Metropolitan Police.
For those unversed, the 19-year-old is from Southampton in southern England.
According to a statement by the police, "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.”
The police also explained that “he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez penciling in weekly sit-downs to talk of their feelings
Madonna shares another series of quirky snaps to mesmerise her fans
Meghan Markle's name becomes top Twitter trend in US
Alec Baldwin thanks fans for helping him deal with the ‘tragic death’ that happened on his watch
Azaan Sami Khan is back with yet another music video IK Lamha
Kiara Advani blamed media agencies and paps for all the toxic trolling celebs these days have to face