Windsor crossbow intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

The Windsor crossbow intruder has been charged under the Mental Health Act.

News regarding this arrest has been brought to light by the Metropolitan Police.

For those unversed, the 19-year-old is from Southampton in southern England.



According to a statement by the police, "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.”

The police also explained that “he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."