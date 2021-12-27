Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck’ into it at Christmas: report

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly ended up ‘getting stuck in’ into board games by the time Christmas rolled around and even brushed their tension right under the rug.
This claim has been brought to light by an insider close to The Sun.
There the source explained, “If German and British troops could put their differences to one side to play football during World War 1, the feeling was Kate and Meghan could follow suit for Scrabble.”
Plus, “After watching the Queen’s speech, the board games were brought out and both women got stuck in.”
The insider also added, “Pregnant Meghan wasn’t drinking but Kate had a glass of wine or two, and everyone was in great spirits.”
Near the end of the night, “They were chuckling along together. You wouldn’t know there was any tension between the two. It was a wonderful day and night.”
