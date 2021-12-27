Meghan Markle ‘was not a fan’ of the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle reportedly always had a hatred for the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ that was involved in the Boxing Day Hunt.

This claim was made in 2018 by a Daily Mail insider who explained the real reason behind Meghan Markle’s dislike towards the Boxing Day Hunt tradition.

The source was quoted saying, "Meghan has realised that the royals have been doing this for centuries and aren't going to change their ways.”



Especially considering "She is not a vegan or even a vegetarian, but she doesn't like unnecessary cruelty to animals.”

"Harry has explained to her that the numbers of birds need to be kept down on the estate and that this is all part of the management.”

Before concluding the insider source also admitted, "She has accepted this but doesn't like watching it. She enjoyed the lunch and got on well with Kate, but I'm not sure how she would feel about Kate taking part."