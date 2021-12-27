Meghan Markle ‘starting to feel homesick’ due to Archie, Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle reportedly ended up feeling ‘completely homesick’ after spending a few days away from Lilibet and Archie.



This news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine and according to their findings, the duo was unable to stay even a few days in NYC because they started growing homesick for Archie and Lilibet, especially Meghan Markle.

According to sources, the insider detailed the emotional rollercoaster the Sussex’s dealt with during their stay and explained, "They love it in N.Y.C., but they were ready to go home and get back to the kids. Meghan was starting to feel homesick."