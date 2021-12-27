 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘creating their own traditions’ for Lilibet’s first Christmas

By Web Desk
December 27, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to “create their own Christmas traditions” with Lilibet and Archie.

This news has been brought to light by People magazine and according to their findings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been prioritizing their family for Christmas.

The same insider also explained that their celebrations are "special for everyone,” and "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."