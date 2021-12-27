Queen issued brutal republicanism warning

Australian Labour MP Matt Thistlethwaite has warned that 'the end of the Queen's reign will be a fork in the road for Australia.'

Issuing the brutal republicanism warning, the politician said: "The end of her reign will be a fork in the road for Australia to decide if we want to continue with a foreign monarch as our head of state or recognise our maturity and independence and appoint an Australian as our head of state."



"The point about Charles becoming King is that it just happens and Australians don’t get a say in who our head of state is," Matt told Express.co.uk.

However, the politician added: "There is much admiration and respect for the Queen in Australia."



The Australian MP's statement comes after the 95-year-old monarch's emotional Christmas speech.

Queen Elizabeth II has consistently been the most popular royal in Britain and beyond, and is seen as the symbol of the country post-war as well as the last living link to its imperial past.

