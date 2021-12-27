Prince William, Kate Middleton having top-secret getaway orchestrated by Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly getting their top-secret getaway that is being orchestrated by Queen Elizabeth.
This news has been brought to light by OK! Magazine and according to their sources, the couple is planning another group getaway, and this time their destination is the United States.
The same insider also explained that Queen Elizabeth has gone as far as to ‘order’ Prince William and Kate Middleton to take some time off and enjoy themselves.
"The planning was done mostly behind closed doors," the source explained before concluding.
Kiara Advani blamed media agencies and paps for all the toxic trolling celebs these days have to face
Princess Diana was kissed on her cheeks by a school teacher
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan shared that the 'Dabangg' actor was bitten by a non-poisonous snake
Travis Barker held a gorgeous birthday bash for his daughter Alabama Barker
Kate's fans questioned whether Meghan Markle might follow up Kate's performance
Queen wants Prince William to take over her responsibilities when she steps down from the throne