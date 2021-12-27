Windsor Castle’s ‘crossbow intruder’ climbed Queen’s security fence ‘with a rope ladder’

Windsor Castle’s intruder reportedly scaled Queen Elizabeth’s security fence with a rope ladder and a crossbow.

This news has been confirmed and corroborated by Thames Valley Police and according to their findings, the suspect was stopped “within moments of him entering the grounds.”

This incident is believed to be the third major security breach in the last year and according to eyewitness testimony a security source explained to The Sun, "I'm told the man had a crossbow."



Superintendent Rebecca Mears also issued a statement in response to the incident and admitted, "The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.”

“He remains in custody at this time. We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings."