UK newspaper prints front page notice after Meghan Markle's court victory

#MeghanMarkleWon started tending on Twitter in the US after The Mail On Sunday accepted defeat by printing a front page notice after Meghan won her legal case against the paper in May for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement.
According to reports, a large payout will follow in due course.
Meghan fans shared screenshots of the paper's notice titled "The Duchess of Sussex".
The Mail on Sunday published the court-ordered short report it was required to print following Duchess Meghan’s High Court win in May.
According to a royal correspondent, In his judgement summary, judge Lord Justice Warby dictated the exact wording and font size to be used.
