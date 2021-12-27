 
UK newspaper prints front page notice after Meghan Markle's court victory

Meghan Markle's name becomes top Twitter trend in US

By Web Desk
December 27, 2021
#MeghanMarkleWon started tending on Twitter in the US after The Mail On Sunday accepted defeat by printing a front page notice  after  Meghan won her legal case against the paper in May for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement. 

According to reports, a large payout will follow in due course.

Meghan fans shared screenshots of the paper's notice titled "The Duchess of Sussex". 

The Mail on Sunday published the court-ordered short report it was required to print following Duchess Meghan’s High Court win in May.

According to a royal correspondent, In his judgement summary, judge Lord Justice Warby dictated the exact wording and font size to be used.

