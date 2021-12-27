Britney Spears’ brother ‘controlled her every move’ during tours

Britney Spears reportedly ended up controlling every move she’s ever made during her tours.
This news has been brought to light by Spears’ former backup dancer Anthony Garza and in a new Instagram post, she broke his silence over it all.
In the post, Garza explained the entire “story time” and added how "We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney."
He also added, "They told us 'If Britney asks if you have plans… you don't. If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t.'"
Not only that, "Britney's brother told us plans were cancelled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don't answer. We didn't go and we didn't answer and Britney sat home alone."
At that time, "She was livid yelling at her brother 'You can't control me' and such. She made her brother apologize to us."
