Salman Khan is doing fine after snake bite, says his father Salim Khan

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan shared that the Dabangg actor is 'completely fine' after a snake bit him at his farmhouse on Sunday.

During his recent interview with News 18, the Sholay actor shared, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now.”

“It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” he added.

Earlier today, reports were making rounds that the Tiger 3 star was shifted to hospital on Sunday where he was admitted for six hours before he was discharged.

To go by the speculations, the Kick actor will celebrate his birthday at Panvel farm house tonight where he will be only joined by his close friends and family.