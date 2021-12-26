Even if Nawaz returns to Pakistan, PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed — AFP

KARACHI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday responded to rumours related to the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and said that even if he comes back, Prime Minister Imran Khan is "not going anywhere."

Speaking during a press conference in Karachi, the interior minister said that if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to return to Pakistan, he will issue a "visa" to him within 24 hours and will also "pay for his air ticket".

Regarding Nawaz's departure to the United Kingdom, Rasheed said that while he cited medical reasons to go abroad, he "never visited a doctor" in England.

When questioned about the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Rasheed said that Shahbaz's "threats will not affect us in any way; you should look at your own conduct. No one else has been as corrupt as you, so you cannot hold us accountable for anything."

Rasheed termed the Sharif and Zardari families as "corrupt" and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it his mission to struggle against corruption as long as he is alive.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that despite their campaign, the PTI government will stay in power and PM Imran Khan "is not going anywhere."

He also shed light on the country's civil-military relationship and said that the nexus has been "good."

'Imran Niazi, Rasheed, and their hired spokespersons will find no place to hide': Rana Sanaullah



Responding to Rasheed's statement, PML-N's senior leader Rana Sanaullah has said that once Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan, "Imran Niazi, Rasheed, and their hired spokespersons will find no place to hide."

He also said that the people of Pakistan are "ready to welcome Nawaz".

The PML-N leader said that there are only allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and that the "government does not have any evidence" against them.

"The fear of Nawaz Sharif's return is not letting him [Imran Khan] sleep," he said. "Those responsible for causing a tsunami of inflation, incompetence, and corruption are screaming [out of fear now]. They can do whatever they want, but they will eventually have to leave."

He added that a "panicked Imran Niazi" had done away with his party constitution in his alarmed state.

"We have only one message for Imran Niazi and that is "bas aap ne ghabrana naheen hai' (you must not panic)," Sanaullah quipped, citing the premier's oft-repeated mantra.