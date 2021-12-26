Queen arranges Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret US getaway

Queen Elizebeth II is reportedly arranging the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'secret' family holidays in the United States.

According to OK!, the Queen wants William to take over her responsibilities when she steps down from the throne.

Therefore, the 95-year-old monarch has asked the royal couple to go on a family holiday before William is asked to carry out more duties at home.

“The planning was done mostly behind closed doors," the outlet quoted its source.

According to the publication, “It's set to be a relaxed trip without all the pomp and formality of a royal tour.”

“William and Kate are planning to have a lot of fun," the outlet added.

Details about Cambridge’s getaway are being kept under wraps but “there are whispers that they'll lease a townhouse overlooking Central Park... They prefer the idea of doing that over staying in a hotel, which would be less private,” the insider told the outlet.