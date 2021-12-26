Prince William and Kate step out for Christmas day church service with children

Celebrating the festive joy, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted leaving for the Christmas Day morning church service with their three children on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate, who marked the Christmas celebrations at their Norfolk residence, took their children; Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and 3-year-old Prince Louis to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham estate.

Dressed in a shirt, jacket and tie, William, 39, was seen behind the wheel, while Kate, seated in the passenger seat, wore a plaid jacket and a feathered hat. She accessorized her look with Catherine Zoraida leaf earrings.

The children, with Charlotte sitting between her brothers, peered out the window from the backseat as they made their way home to Anmer Hall.

Kate and William have been joined by members of the Middleton family for the Christmas day service at church, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Meanwhile, the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II is spending Christmas at Windsor Castle, where she will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.