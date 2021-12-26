‘007’ star Daniel Craig to receive rare royal honour reserved for top spies

Craig will be awarded the Order of St Michael and St George, an honour reserved for top spies and diplomats

Daniel Craig is among a notable list of people set to receive special honours as part of the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, and the James Bond star will reportedly pick up a rare one.

According to The Daily Mail, Craig, who has portrayed the iconic spy James Bond on film since 2006, will be awarded the Order of St Michael and St George, an honour reserved for top spies and diplomats.

The title is in clear reverence of the 53-year-old’s services to the British film industry as Bond, a character he has played for the last 15 years.

The complete Honours list will be published on New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31.