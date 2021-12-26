Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ returning with season 2 on THIS date

Netflix shared 'Bridgerton' season two release date as a Christmas gift for fans on Saturday

Netflix mega-hit Bridgerton gave fans a special Christmas gift on Saturday, finally announcing the release date for the much-awaited season two of the show.

On the first anniversary of the show’s premiere, Netflix shared that season two will be hitting the streaming service on March 25, 2022.

The announcement came in the form a special video clip featuring season two protagonists Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, along with other cast members including Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel.

Bridgerton was renewed for season two in January, just days after debuting on the streaming giant. It was then quickly renewed for seasons three and four in April.

The Shonda Rhimes creation, upon its release, was touted as Netflix’s ‘biggest show ever’.