Sunday December 26, 2021
Kylie Jenner end seven-week social media hiatus after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner stopped posting on social media when Travis Scott's Astroworld festival saw 10 dead with many injured

By Web Desk
December 26, 2021
Kylie Jenner ended her seven-week social media hiatus following her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a post promoting her mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new cover of Jingle Bells.

The makeup mogul also took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her mom’s festive jingle.

Following the post, fans took to the comments section to welcome the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“We miss you & Stormi Kylie! ,” one fan commented.

“YES UR BACK,” a second person wrote, with a third person adding, “Welcome back kylie .”

The last time Kylie posted on the social media platform was in early November when she attended a basketball game with her daughter Stormi.

After that, Travis’ Astroworld Festival saw a major tragedy where 10 people lost their lives with many more injured after a stampede broke out in the concert. 