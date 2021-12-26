Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joining in on effort to cheer Queen up for Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly working to join on efforts to aid Queen Elizabeth through her first Christmas without Prince Philip.
While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts with the Queen, Royal Beat executive producer, Karene Barefield, told Royally Us, "It's been very quiet on that front.”
"I've tried to get some information about what they'll be doing but from what I understand, they're just staying overseas. Again, it's sad because the Queen still hasn't met her great-grandchild.”
"I can't imagine there won't be phone calls and Zoom calls, I'm sure they are going to speak to each other at some point. But yeah, definitely not seeing each other this year."
