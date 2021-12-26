Meghan Markle set to rake in £486k per minute for 37 minutes of Spotify content

Meghan Markle’s 37 minutes of content is reportedly set to rake in an almost staggering £486k per minute.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun Online about this revelation and was quoted saying, “It is interesting regarding Spotify because if you look at several of the Sussexes activities you find they’ve not actually done a great deal.”

“I think given the way the Sussexes think, they do things their own way and that would have been very clear to Spotify, Netflix and any future sources that want deals with them.”

Before concluding he added, “They therefore won’t feel pressurised. How the next year is going to develop is going to be fascinating.”