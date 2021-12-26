BTS’ J-Hope hits major ‘musical slump’: ‘I really need help’

BTS’ J-Hope recently opened up about the musical slump he seems to have found himself on the business end of.

The singer made this admission in his most recent chat with Vogue Korea for their latest issue.

There he started off by admitting, "I got into music through dancing, and I still need help when it comes to music.”

“Not long ago, after meeting various producers to share my music and get some feedback, I faced a dilemma. I realised that the musical direction I'd chosen was tough, and I lost confidence.”

“I'm anxious to move beyond this difficulty, but it's been slow going, and this makes me feel ashamed. I couldn't help but ask, 'Is this my limit?' But I'm in the process of gradually overcoming this challenge.”