BTS Jungkook touches on ‘amounting pressure’ that’s coming with age

BTS Jungkook recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on the overwhelming pressure he’s starting to feel now that he’s hit international fame.

He got candid about it all in a candid chat with Vogue Korea for their latest issue.

There he was also quoted saying, “As I get older, I feel more pressure. I’m not particularly great, and I’m not that good and virtuous.”

“I’m a very ordinary person, and I’m often scolded by the other members for my immature behaviour. If the world sees us as having a positive influence, then I need to try to adjust and match my actions and thoughts to those values.”

However, he also admitted that he understands the impact BTS has on ARMYs and feels grateful for all the success he’s seen since his debut.

He was also quoted saying, “It seemed there was nothing special I could do. I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY.”