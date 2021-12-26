Veil lifted from Carole Middleton’s secret hack to ‘eliminate Christmas anxiety’

Experts recently spilled Carole Middleton’s secret hack to calm anxiety ahead of the Christmas season.



This news has been brought forward by hosts of the Royally Us podcast.

There they claimed, "She does two Christmas trees so one is really formal and the other one is really for the kids.”

"It's either their handmade decorations or something they made at school or something they bought just for granny's tree.”

"And it gets decorated together. I know she's spoken before that her favourite time at Christmas is when she has all the grandkids over and they're decorating the tree."

Even the co-host was taken a back and left fawning as she added, "It's such a lovely thing and it probably eliminates that anxiety when they put the ornaments in the wrong place because you have your grown-up tree that looks beautiful. And then the kids can do the other one."