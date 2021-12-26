Queen Elizabeth recalls details of final encounter with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled her final few moments with Prince Philip before his passing.
The Queen tugged at heartstrings with her recollection in her 2021 annual Christmas address.
There she started off by recalling some of his best qualities and admitted, "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.”
As well as, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I set eyes on him.”
However, she didn’t fail to leave fans emotional with her final few comments about life and death and admitted, "But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”
"And as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas. We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.”
“While Covid again means we can't celebrate quite as we wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, be it the singing of carols – as long as the tune is well known - decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents or watching a favourite film where we already know the ending."
