Reese Witherspoon sends love and hugs on Christmas day 

U.S actor Reese Witherspoon is sending Christmas love and hugs to her fans and followers on social media with adorable family snaps.
On Christmas eve, the Morning Show star dropped a glimpse into her holiday festivities as she celebrated Christmas with her family.
"Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other's company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours," she wrote in the caption.
The Big Little Lies star, along with her family, husband Jim Toth, their 9-year-old son Tennessee, and her two elder children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, celebrated the holiday in full festive spirit as they shared pictures of their Christmas-themed home decorations.
"Favorite holiday tradition," Witherspoon wrote on the picture shared on her Instagram Stories.
Take a look.
