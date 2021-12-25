Jesy Nelson wows fans with her ‘admiring new barnet’ ahead of Christmas

Jesy Nelson channelled the new look to get into holiday spirits as she just revealed her new stunning curly hairs just before Christmas.

The Boys singer treated her millions of Instagram followers with a glimpse of her glamorous curls as she swapped the blonde hairs with a shorter brown hairstyle.

She wrote along with the photo, “Don’t mind me just admiring my new barnet”

The former member of Little Mix adopted a more natural look just after a few days the reports of her reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Harry James surfaced.

The couple started seeing each other in 2017 and remained in relationship for 16 months before announcing break-up.

Fans started speculations about the reunion when they both followed each other on Facebook-owned app.

The Sun quoted its source, “Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and have been spending a lot more time together recently.”

“Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place. She can't wait for what the rest of the year will bring,” the insider told the outlet.

“He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close,” it added.