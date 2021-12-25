Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend loved-up Christmas with Neetu Kapoor, see pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got together to spend loved-up holidays with Neetu Kapoor and other family members.

The couple arrived at Neetu’s home to munch on the Christmas dinner on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a few pictures from the night as she shared the glimpse into the festive celebrations.

The RRR actor donned a bright red strapless dress for the dinner night with her beau. She paired her outfit with golden earrings while her hairs were tightly tied in a ponytail. Shaheen also looked gorgeous in a sparkly green dress.

The Sanju actor, on the other hand, went with a black suit which coordinated with his mother’s outfit that included a plain dress and matching heels.

Neetu posted a short clip with her 39-year-old son as she extended warm wish towards her fans.

The lovebirds are currently busy in leaving no stone unturned for promotion of their upcoming film Brahmastra.



The movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, holds a special spot in Ranbir’s heart. During the poster launch event, the actor got emotional while talking about his late father Rishi Kapoor.

He said, “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us”

“Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Nobody watches a VFX film in the country?' But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling," the Shamshera actor shared.