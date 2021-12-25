Pics: Kim Kardashian shares a sneak peek into Christmas celebrations with family

Kim Kardashian is over the moon amidst her swoon-worthy Christmas celebrations with family.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum left fans awe-struck with a series of adorable photos of the Kardashian-sisters, joined by their mother Kris Jenner.
Getting into the holidays spirits, the divas donned matching loungewear by the 41-year-old’s brand, Skims.
The mogul who recently cleared her baby bar exams donned bright smile as she goofed around with her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream can also be seen in the photographs.
The KKW Beauty founder extended a warm wish towards her followers on the photo-sharing app as she simple captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”
BTS’ Suga has reportedly caught Covid-19 a day before Christmas
Britney Spears takes fans by surprise with her announcement of having a song ‘in the works’
Joan Didion died at the age of 87 on Thursday
Kim Kardashian ‘would rather’ not attend the annual family Christmas Eve party with Kanye West
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain shared an adorable glimpse of their beloved son Kabir Hussain
Kate Middleton was accused of animal cruelty