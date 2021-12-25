Victoria Beckham tickles ribs with quips over David Beckham’s Christmas caroling

Victoria Beckham recently tickled some ribs by showing off David Beckham’s Christmas caroling and his love for the festive period.
She shared a video clip that highlighted it all and also featured Beckham singing The Christmas Song while roasting chestnuts on an open fire, in his Santa hat.
In the video, Victoria can be heard taking a fun jibe at her husband and saying "Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal.”
David on the other hand just chuckled and clapped back with an equally savage reply, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."
She even added a cheeky little caption that showed off her husband's love for the season and wrote, "Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses".
Kim Kardashian ‘would rather’ not attend the annual family Christmas Eve party with Kanye West
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain shared an adorable glimpse of their beloved son Kabir Hussain
Kate Middleton was accused of animal cruelty
The super model says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner
Prince Harry reportedly intends to try and ‘mend fences’ with the Firm during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry was mocked for wearing ripped jeans in Christmas Card photo