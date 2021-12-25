Victoria Beckham tickles ribs with quips over David Beckham’s Christmas caroling

Victoria Beckham recently tickled some ribs by showing off David Beckham’s Christmas caroling and his love for the festive period.

She shared a video clip that highlighted it all and also featured Beckham singing The Christmas Song while roasting chestnuts on an open fire, in his Santa hat.

In the video, Victoria can be heard taking a fun jibe at her husband and saying "Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal.”

David on the other hand just chuckled and clapped back with an equally savage reply, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."

She even added a cheeky little caption that showed off her husband's love for the season and wrote, "Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses".

Check it out below:







