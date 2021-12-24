Dua Lipa pays tribute to author Joan Didion

Dua Lipa on Thursday took to social media to react to the death of author Joan Didion.

Didion, whose essays, memoirs, novels and screenplays chronicled contemporary American society, as well as her grief over the deaths of her husband and daughter, died at the age of 87.

Dua Lipa shared a picture of the author to her Instagram stories and wrote, " Joan Didion gave us so much. A prolific writer who's words will live forever."

The cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, her publisher Knopf said on Thursday in a statement.

Didion first emerged as a writer of substance in the late 1960s as an early practitioner of "new journalism," which allowed writers to take a narrative, more personalized perspective.