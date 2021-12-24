Prince Harry plans to ‘mend fences’ during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry has reportedly been planning out the Platinum Jubilee visit with a fine-toothed comb and intends to also try and ‘mend fences’ while he’s there.

This observation has been put forth as a prediction by royal reporter Richard Palmer.

He shared his views in a tweet on his personal Twitter account and wrote, "The way things are going that could be the Queen’s first or one of her first public engagements in her Platinum Jubilee year.”

"She hasn’t undertaken an engagement outside a royal residence since October. It could also be a chance for Prince Harry to come to the UK and mend fences."

This news comes shortly after experts speculated upon Prince Harry’s urgent return to the UK following news of Queen Elizabeth’s worsening health concerns.