Kareena Kapoor lauds Saif Ali Khan’s ‘patience’ on being away from family amid health scare

Star Kareena Kapoor gave a special shoutout to husband Saif Ali Khan for dealing on his own while the former fought with COVID-19.



Saif Ali Khan had been ‘locked in a hotel room’ for a period of 15 days away from his family.

Kareena has tested negative for the virus and expressed gratitude to all those who supported her in her constant battle.

Turning to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding star wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best.”

Praising Saif, Kareena revealed, “And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody, stay safe! Ok bye, I have to kiss my babies like never before.”

The diva had contracted the virus during an intimate gathering earlier this month causing her house to be sealed and sanitized in process.