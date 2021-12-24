Madonna’s children share important holiday message on mom’s Instagram

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has enlisted her children to join her in spreading an important message during this festive season.

David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who took over their mum’s official Instagram handle, shared an important message of recruiting help with the star’s millions of fans and followers.

“Hi everyone, we would like to thank all of you for your generous donations to Adopt a Bed. Round one was strong but there are still 28 beds left. Please, please donate, help the kids in need. This is a call to action,” David said in the video, via Hello!

“To those who are able, we are asking you to take part in something that is way bigger than all of us,” Mercy James continued. “It would mean the world to all the children in Malawi, who are suffering.”

The organization Raising Malawi supports children and orphans in Malawi. “Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to give children from Malawi a better life. These beds are so important to help children get better and regain their strength after surgery,” the twins, Stella and Estere added.

The four children then come together and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Sharing the adorable video, the proud mother wrote in the caption, “A X-Mas message from my kids! Mercy James Centre is Malawi’s only pediatric hospital designed especially for children. #AdoptABed is any easy way to help us give Malawi’s children the gift of health post-surgery!!! 22 beds adopted, 28 to go! Please help us!! @raisingmalawi Zikomo Gwambini.”

Madonna’s post garnered millions of views and likes within no time.