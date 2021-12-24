Kate shows 'beautiful affection', Meghan exudes 'celebrity look' for Christmas card

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Meghan Markle send different messages with their Christmas holiday card.



Telling the two cards apart, body language expert Judi James says Kate and William depict 'beautiful affection' with their photo while Meghan and Harry 'a celebrity look' for this year's photographs.



She said: “With little Lilibet being held aloft to dominate this very loving family pose, Harry and Meghan continue their preferred theme of allowing us to glimpse or look into their life and their happy moments rather than posing looking straight into the camera to ‘speak’ to us, as many more formal card poses tend to do.



“It creates a celebrity look but it’s undeniably full of genuine joy and shared affection and we’re shown a very tight family unit that wants to be seen celebrating a sense of freedom and mutual, balanced happiness," adds Judi.

The body language expert adds: "Harry has one protective arm around his small son while he grins up at his baby daughter with a look of adoration. Lilibet returns her mother’s smile, while Meghan’s head tilts back to rest on Harry’s chest,"

“This looks like a celebration of a return to the happiness Harry and Meghan shared before all the rifts and the misery, as though, having created their own beautiful family of four, they can go full circle back to the days when Meghan first appeared in public with Harry at the Invictus Games," she concludes.

As for the Cambridges, Judi declares celebration of love and support.

"This is a beautiful pose that defines a family growing up and developing independent personalities.

"But under the umbrella of loving and clearly quite flirtatious parent who look more confident and relaxed than ever before. William has his hand on Kate’s leg and she has returned the gesture of affection, love and approval with her own hand on his leg," says Judi.

"All three children show very diverse personalities and growing confidence. Charlotte looks incredibly elegant here while George mirrors his fathers pose," adds expert.

Comparing both of the photos, Judi confesses both the couple exude different verbal communications which dig deep into their relationships off- screen.