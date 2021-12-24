Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone welcome Anil Kapoor to ‘Fighter’ on his birthday

The talented and versatile star of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor turned a year older as he is celebrating his 65th birthday today ( on Dec. 24).

On his big day, the Mr. India superstar has been showered with love and wishes from fans and friends all over the world.

Celebrating the special occasion, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone also wished the Parinda actor and welcomed him to the cast of their highly-anticipated film, Fighter.

The Dhoom 2 star and Piku actress shared heart-warming notes for the actor on their respective social media accounts.

The Super 30 star posted a photo with Anil and Fighter director Siddharth Anand and captioned it as, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, Anil Kapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you... Super excited for #Fighter."

In his reply, the Welcome actor tweeted, "Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter and working with you on screen finally!"

The ’83 starlet also reshared the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Welcome to Fighter, birthday boy!"

Directed by Siddharth, Fighter will be Bollywood's first action franchise. The film was announced in January this year.

Moreover, Anil, who was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK, has a couple of films lined up such as Karan Johar's Takht, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.